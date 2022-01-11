Doncaster NHS worker to run ten marathons in ten days around edge of Lake Windermere

Andy Townsend is preparing to pull on his trainers for the challenge which will see him run more than 260 miles around picturesque Lake Windermere in the Lake District in just over a week.

The 43-year-old from Old Hexthorpe will be running the equivalent of Middlesbrough to Brighton in aid of the Brathay Trust, a not-for-profit organisation which works with children and young people in Yorkshire and the north west of England.

He will take on the ‘10 in 10’ challenge in May around the largest lake in England, taking on 26.2 miles every day for ten consecutive days.

Andy Townsend is running ten marathons in ten days around Lake Windermere.

Said Andy, who is busy preparing for the exhausting challenge: “I did three marathons around ten years ago but am not a serious runner – until a few months ago!

"So this is a big challenge and I am seeing lots of Doncaster’s streets and quiet lanes at 5.30am when I usually start my training runs.

“I am generally running four times a week and am currently averaging 13 miles a run, with marathon distance runs and blocks of ten days of running.”

Andy, who works at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is being supported in his challenge by daughters Abby and Dom and his wife of nearly twenty years, Cath.

He is supporting the Brathay Trust as a think you for helping his daughter during her Sports Rehabilitation degree at Cumbria University.

The organisation works with children, young people and families to help them make positive choices and engage in their communities and provides residential experiences, support, advice and guidance, mentoring support and support to achieve qualifications. Details are available HERE

He added: “Knowing people have supported me is a great motivator to keep pushing on and extending the mileage in preparation for the event.”