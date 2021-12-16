Doncaster NHS staff collect food and toys for town families in need this Christmas
Generous NHS staff in Doncaster have completed their fifth annual Christmas appeal to collect food and toys for the needy.
Big-hearted staff at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust have rallied round again to make the festive season a little easier for some patients who need a helping hand.
They have generously donated to the fifth annual Reverse Advent Calendar appeal RDaSH, filling rucksacks and larger food parcels with food and toys for families in need this Christmas.
The appeal was launched in 2017 by Dr Judith Graham, RDaSH’s Director for Psychological Professionals, who said: “This time of year can be a particularly tough time for many families who are trying to get by with scare resources, so we are all trying to help where we can.
“Knitted hats and gloves have also been distributed to our teams who work with people who don’t have a permanent home as the weather is getting colder.”