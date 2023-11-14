Doncaster neighbourhood centre receives top voluntary accolade from King Charles
Cantley Neighbourhood Centre, along with the Firefly charity from Doncaster, are among the 227 organisations in England awarded the first ever King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to local volunteer groups in recognition of their outstanding community service.
Formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. It was announced in February 2023 that the Award would become The King’s Award. It is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.
The Cantley centre provides fellowship, comfort and advice, food, clothing and refreshments and signposting for health and well being.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “It’s brilliant to see the King continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty and reward those who support their local communities with kindness and compassion. Congratulations to all those who have been awarded.”