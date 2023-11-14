Doncaster neighbourhood centre receives top voluntary accolade from King Charles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cantley Neighbourhood Centre, along with the Firefly charity from Doncaster, are among the 227 organisations in England awarded the first ever King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to local volunteer groups in recognition of their outstanding community service.

Formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. It was announced in February 2023 that the Award would become The King’s Award. It is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cantley centre provides fellowship, comfort and advice, food, clothing and refreshments and signposting for health and well being.

Cantley Neighbourhood Centre.