Doncaster named one of UK vaping capitals as ban on dispoosable vapes set to kick in

A new study has revealed that Doncaster has 10.44 vape shops per 100,000 residents – putting it in the top ten of the UK’s biggest vaping towns and cities.

Blackburn was ranks as the UK’s number one, followed by Bolton and Manchester.

Online vape store Go Smoke Free, used GOV.UK's Companies House advanced search feature to find businesses registered for the retail sale of tobacco products in specialised stores in the UK.

The number of these active businesses was then compared to each town or city’s population size.

Blackburn ranked as the UK’s vaping capital, with 27 registered vape retailers serving its population of 119,707 residents. When accounting for population size, this equates to 22.56 vape shops per 100,000 residents - the largest figure for any UK town or city.

Middlesbrough and Salford were fourth and fifth respectively, with Stockport claiming sixth spot and Doncaster seventh.

Newport, Peterborough and Nottingham rounded out the top ten.

Last week, the Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes to tackle the rising number of young people taking up vaping.

Measures will also be introduced to prevent vapes being marketed at children and to target under-age sales.

A spokesperson for Go Smoke Free commented: "Disposable vapes have gained popularity in recent years, due to their convenience, portability and low cost, which has made them an attractive option for those who would otherwise have been unlikely to invest in a more complex vaping setup.

“The new disposable vape ban should help to discourage children from taking up vaping, while encouraging adults to shift to more sustainable alternatives, such as refillable vapes.

“This study highlights which areas of the UK are most likely to be affected by the upcoming ban on selling disposable vapes. The Greater Manchester area boasts its fair share of stores catering to vapers' needs, with Blackburn, Bolton and the city of Manchester claiming the top three spots.