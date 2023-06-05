News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Doncaster named one of noisy sex capitals of UK with string of council complaints

Doncaster is reportedly one of the UK capitals for noisy sex – with a string of complaints to the council about loud lovemaking.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

An investigation has found that across the country, noise ‘police’ were called more than 100 times in the last year, with fed-up residents calling to complain about neighbours making too much noise between the sheets.

And the study by The Sun placed Doncaster fifth on a list of UK hotspots for noisy sex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the newspaper, there were ten complaints about loud lovemaking to City of Doncaster Council in the last 12 months.

Doncaster has been named as one of the UK capitals for noisy sex.Doncaster has been named as one of the UK capitals for noisy sex.
Doncaster has been named as one of the UK capitals for noisy sex.
Most Popular

The romps were so vocal, that in some cases, long-suffering neighbours were left with PTSD, according to the report.

Data obtained by The Sun on Sunday showed that Dudley in the West Midlands was top – accounting for 20 of the 139 complaints to 29 local authorities last year.

However, the problem is likely much worse nationwide as most councils do not separate sex noise complaints from those about shouting or parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southampton, second on the list, had one case in which a whole street was kept awake by a couple deliberately leaving the windows open.

Another in the Hampshire city saw a neighbour complain: “The constant sex noise is driving me insane. It gives me PTSD from childhood trauma. It has been going on for months now. Please help.”

TOP FIVE SEX NOISE COMPLAINT PLACES

1. Dudley (20);

2. Southampton (17);

3. Birmingham (16);

4. Hackney, North London (13);

5. Doncaster (10).

Related topics:DoncasterPTSDSouthamptonDoncaster CouncilDataWest Midlands