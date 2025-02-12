Doncaster named one of least stressed places in UK, according to new study

Doncaster has been named one of the least stressed places in the UK, according to a new study.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, conducted by Deskup, looked at 20 key indicators across five categories: addiction, offences, physical activity, mental wellbeing, and social environment. Cities were scored based on factors such as alcohol misuse, crime rates, anxiety levels, and unemployment.

And the study ranked Doncaster 89th out of 90 places across the UK – with only Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire reportedly less stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top of the list for the UK’s most stressed place was Birmingham, followed by Manchester and Nottingham.

Doncaster is reportedly one of the least stressed places in the UK, according to a study.

Locally, Leeds was ranked 13th, Sheffield 20th, Rotherham 62nd and Barnsley 67th.

It said Birmingham is the most stressed city in the UK, with high levels of alcohol misuse, noise complaints, and unemployment, as well as significant issues with rough sleeping and workplace safety.

Manchester ranks second, facing challenges with sedentary behavior, road safety, rough sleeping, and divorce, along with slightly lower life satisfaction than other top cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham is third, driven by high alcohol misuse and smoking rates, with moderate mental wellbeing scores and ongoing pressures from unemployment and economic factors.

Newcastle-under-Lyme is the least stressed town in the UK, with low crime rates and better mental health compared to other towns.

A spokesperson said: “Stress is something we all deal with, whether it's from work, relationships, or just the daily grind.

"But in some cities, stress levels are far higher than in others, thanks to factors like addiction, crime, and poor mental wellbeing.

“It shows where stress is at its peak – and where residents have it a little easier.”