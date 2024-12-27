Doncaster named one of cheapest places in UK to enjoy New Year's Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster has been named as one of the cheapest places in the UK to enjoy New Year’s Eve.

Events experts have revealed the cheapest cities for a night out this New Year’s Eve – with Doncaster ranked fourth in the UK.

Salisbury is the UK’s cheapest night out this New Year’s Eve, with an expected cost of £73.63 per person

In second place is Gloucester with £74.35, and Stoke-on-Trent in third with £74.51 per person

In fourth place is Doncaster, where individuals are expected to spend approximately £75.63 on a night out.

The most expensive city for a night out on New Year’s Eve is London, with an expected cost of £114.57

Ticket supplier Skiddle analysed the average cost of a list of items from Numbeo, including a new outfit, alcohol, fast food, cigarettes, and transport.

They found each city’s expected cost for an individual for a night out and ranked these from lowest to highest to find the cheapest on New Year’s Eve.

Lisa Lewis of Skiddle said: “New Year’s Eve can often come with a hefty price tag, but some UK cities offer surprisingly affordable nights out to ring in the New Year.

"Smaller cities and towns often lead the way, with local pubs, community events, and smaller venues providing budget-friendly options that don’t skimp on the atmosphere.

“These celebrations prove that you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a memorable New Year’s Eve, as vibrant experiences can be found at a fraction of the cost in cities like Salisbury and Gloucester, when compared with notoriously expensive nights out in London and Edinburgh.”