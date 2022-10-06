Doncaster named one of best places in the UK for geeks, new study says

The survey ranked the city 15th best place in the UK for geeks.

With Brits now spending 32% more on video games and consoles than in 2019, and the increasing popularity of Pokémon and other pop-culture icons, the UK is becoming geekier, whether we notice it or not.

The recent study by Broadband Savvy found that Doncaster is among the best places for geeks, because of the number of tech jobs as well as collectible stores.

Doncaster has 2.4978 tech jobs per 1,000 people, while Sheffield has just 0.5880.

Doncaster has 0.12 collectables stores per square mile, while Sheffield has 0.04.

Sheffield has three anime/Comicon conventions each year, while Doncaster has just one.

Liverpool topped the table, ahead of Portsmouth and Bournemouth.

Kingston upon Hull was ranked highest regionally with Sheffield ranked 19th.