Doncaster named in top ten of places with most smokers in England
The research by health experts at NowPatient revealed that nearly 20% of adults in Doncaster – one fifth of the city’s population – are cigarette smokers.
Blackpool has the greatest smoking prevalence with over 23% of adults smoking cigarettes, with Manchester and Kingston upon Hull close behind with 21.4% and 20.6% of adult smokers, respectively.
Contrastingly, with a smoking prevalence of just 6.2% in Richmond upon Thames, this London borough is setting an example for the rest of England.
With such a low proportion of smokers, residents are reducing their chances of developing the many adverse health risks of long-term smoking, the study revealed.
Navin Khosla, Pharmacist at Now Patient has shared the following about habits to help people in Doncaster live a long life.
“Maintaining your health and quality of life is crucial for your lifespan, with your diet and activity levels playing a significant part in how your body will age and develop as the years go on.
“Firstly, I would recommend taking a look at what you are eating and drinking. You want to ensure your diet has a good amount of healthy plant foods, this can include nuts, fruit, vegetables and whole grains.
"Plant-based foods have been linked to reduced risks of cancer, heart disease, and improve mental function which ultimately contributes to better mental health. A lot of these foods are packed with the right nutrients and protein to keep you fuller and energised for longer, helping reduce your calorie intake and therefore limiting the chances of medical complications such as heart disease and diabetes.
"Adding a “vegan day” into each week can be a great start for exploring these foods whilst also helping make a difference in your long-term health.
“Reducing your alcohol intake is also an important step in improving your health and well-being, it has been suggested that daily consumption of alcohol can increase your chance of premature death by 15-25%, so cutting this down is crucial for living a long, healthy life. This isn’t to say you need to cut alcohol out completely, but finding methods of reducing your intake, for example, setting limits for yourself whenever out with friends, can help reduce these chances.”