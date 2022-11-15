Doncaster Muslims raise Poppy Appeal funds and lay wreath on Remembrance Sunday

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster were present at Sunday’s service in Bennetthorpe and have spent the last few weeks helping to raise funds by selling poppies.

Bilal Mahmood, president of the association, said: “In Islam, charity and loyalty to one’s country of residence are key pillars of social harmony.

"It is for this reason that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association supports Poppy Appeal and all other good causes for the promotion of peace, justice and compassion across the country and beyond.

Members of Doncaster's Muslim community laid a wreath at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

“As part of the annual national campaign of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, the Doncaster branch of the Association has once again volunteered its services for raising funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year."

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK helped raise over £685,000 for the Poppy Appeal last year, and the hope is to beat that figure this year.

Members also had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the War Memorial on Sunday.

Added Mr Mahmood: “As we remembered those who sacrificed the ultimate for the country, we prayed for peace to return very soon in every part of the world. We prayed for peaceful resolution to all the conflicts around the globe.

The worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has been reminding its followers to pray and work for the promotion of peace everywhere.

Added Mr Mahmood: “He has been calling the world leaders for a number of years to follow the path of peace and justice with utmost sincerity and honesty.

"In 2015 he said: “Whilst some are saying that another World War is now unavoidable, I believe that even now there is time for the world to wake up to the stark reality it faces and to arrest this threat. To do so, all people and their leaders will need to stop looking only in one direction and caring only for their own interests.