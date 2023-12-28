Doncaster Muslims raise money and help those less fortunate and in need this festive season

During the festive season, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation in Doncaster participated in a national initiative, exemplifying the Islamic teaching of serving humanity.

At the children's ward.

As part of the annual tradition, an online GoFundMe page was established, rallying the community, friends, and colleagues to raise £150 for winter campaign activities. They exceeded the target,collecting £160 through the donations.

The funds were allocated to meaningful causes, reflecting the core tenets of Islamic teachings. Gift bags brimming with toys brought joy to the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Additionally, 14 pairs of slip-on slippers were purchased and gifted to the elderly residents of Ivy Court Care Home in Balby. Recognising the potential loneliness experienced by the elderly during the festive season, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster spent approximately 30 minutes engaging with the residents at the care home.

Handing out gifts in the care home.

Expressing gratitude to caregivers, two gift bags containing chocolate boxes and biscuits were presented to the dedicated staff of the care home for their selfless service to the most vulnerable members of society.

A portion of the funds, was allocated to purchase 31kg of food for the Humanity First food bank in Huddersfield, embodying the Islamic principle of aiding those in need. Looking ahead, the community plans a homeless feeding initiative next week, with the goal of distributing over 30 food bags to those less fortunate.

A spokesman said: “The ethos of Islam, centred on service to God and humanity, resonates strongly in this initiative by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association in Doncaster. Their actions exemplify the Islamic teachings of compassion, service, and care for all members of the community.”

