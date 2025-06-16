Doncaster Muslims in "Stop WW3" call at mosque over Israel-Iran conflict

Muslims at a Doncaster mosque have launched a call to “stop World War 3” following the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Pathway to Peace Stop WW3 campaign at the Baitul Baseer mosque in Edlington.

A spokesperson said: “As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, the risk of a wider global conflict grows ever more real.

"For over a decade, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the spiritual leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has been urging world leaders to pursue justice and peace before it’s too late.

"His warnings, rooted in a deep concern for humanity, remind us that without moral courage and cooperation, the world risks sleepwalking into catastrophe.”

Bilal Mahmood, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster said that the Stop WW3 campaign leaflet is on display at the mosque, serving as both a reminder and an invitation.

He said: “It calls on us not only to pray for peace in the world but also to take practical steps to promote harmony in our communities.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Pathway to Peace initiative offers clear guidance in this regard, emphasising that lasting peace depends on fairness, dialogue, and a shared commitment to the common good.

"These are not just ideals but urgent necessities if we are to secure a safer future for generations to come.

“The current conflict in the Middle East shows how quickly crises can spiral out of control. The arms trade, political posturing, and a lack of meaningful diplomacy only deepen the danger.

"Now more than ever, we must choose dialogue over division and co-operation over conflict.

“This is a call to action for everyone who values peace. We can all play a part by supporting initiatives that promote understanding, contacting our elected representatives to advocate for peaceful solutions, and spreading awareness of the need for calm and reason in these troubled times.

"The display at our local mosque is a small but meaningful step - a daily reminder that peace begins with each of us.

“The alternative - a world torn apart by war - is unthinkable.

"Let us heed these warnings, pray for wisdom for our leaders, and work together to build a future defined not by fear, but by hope.

For more information about the campaign, please visit www.stopww3.co.uk