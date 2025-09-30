Doncaster Muslims celebrate patriotism with flags at Islam gathering

Muslims in Doncaster were among hundreds from across the country who celebrated their faith and patriotism with a display of flags at a UK Islam gathering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Doncaster who attended their gathering in Guildford which brought together men, women, and youth from across the country.

President Bilal Mahmood said: “The members renewed their pledge in showing loyalty to the faith and country at the event with national flags proudly on display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The national flags are proudly raised alongside the flag of the respective auxiliaries. The sight is an important reminder that while flying the national flag is a visible expression of love for one’s country, true loyalty goes much deeper.

Doncaster's Muslims showed their patriotism with a display of flags at a gathering in Guildford.

"It means living with honesty, serving the community, and working for the progress of the nation.”

Each auxiliary renews its pledge at the event, known as Ijtema.

He added: “Khuddamul Ahmadiyya, for example, promise to be ready to sacrifice their life, wealth, time and honour for the sake of their faith, country, and nation. The pledges of Lajna Imaillah and Ansarullah contain similar reminders, that loyalty includes being law-abiding, trustworthy, and committed to serving society. These words are not mere ritual, but a call to action that shapes everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sher Gul, the lead youth coordinator for Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Doncaster, reflected on this at the Ijtema:

“We raise the flag because it tells everyone we are proud to be British, proud to belong. But at Ijtema, we also pledged in our actions, helping others, being honest in how we live, that loyalty is not just about flags but about how we treat one another, how we serve.”

Zunaira Mahmood, President of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster, shared a similar perspective: “For our women, flying the flag shows we are part of this country. But through our auxiliaries, we are reminded that loyalty means contributing, volunteering, supporting social causes, supporting families, being a bridge in our community.”

For Ansarullah, the message was one of integrity.

Mubarak Ahmad Tahir, Lead Coordinator of Ansarullah Doncaster, said: “The Ansarullah members are older; many have seen much change. For us, loyalty means integrity, in our workplaces, in how we treat our neighbours and how we fulfil our civic duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Flying the flag is one thing. Holding ourselves to high standards day by day is another.”

The President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, Bilal Mahmood, reminded members of the teachings of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community: “Our Khalifa has said many times that real loyalty is more than mere symbols, it is being law-abiding, being truthful, caring for others, and being ready to make sacrifices.

"At Ijtema we live that, by renewing our pledges and by witnessing young and old together under those flags.”

The members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Baitul Baseer Mosque Doncaster expressed that their loyalty is not confined to words but demonstrated in action: volunteering in community projects, respecting the law, being honest in work and trade, supporting neighbours, and striving to build harmony. The flag is a powerful symbol of unity, but it is the daily practice of service and integrity that gives it meaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Above all, they stressed that the flag should be a uniting force. All communities under it are part of the same nation, and the task for everyone is to work together for its betterment. The Ijtemas in Guildford are a reminder that for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, loyalty means not just flying the flag, but living its values.