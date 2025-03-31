Doncaster Muslim women spread Eid cheer with gift bags for non-Muslim neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muslim women in Doncaster have helped spread some Eid cheer – by giving gift bags to non-Muslim neighbours.

Members of Lajna Ima’illah Doncaster – the women’s auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association – spread some festive joy by dishing out presents to neighbours, friends, and acquaintances.

The initiative aims to foster friendship and understanding within the local community, reflecting the Muslim community’s longstanding commitment to inter faith harmony and neighbourly kindness as taught in Islam.

The gift bags, prepared by Lajna Imaillah of Baitul Baseer mosque in Edlington, were shared as a gesture of goodwill.

Members of Doncaster's Muslim community handed out gift bags to non-Muslim neighbours for Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is not just a day of celebration for Muslims but also a time for gratitude, charity, and strengthening community bonds, a spokesperson said, adding: “The Holy Qur’an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad emphasise compassion towards neighbours, as highlighted in the saying: “He is not a believer who eats his fill while his neighbour goes hungry.”

The founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, reinforced this principle, stating: “The teaching of the Holy Qur’an is full of exhortations for doing good to one’s fellow beings. A very important teaching is that one should do good to one’s neighbours, whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim.”

The current world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has consistently reminded members of their duty towards neighbours, stating: “If we claim to be true Muslims, then it is our duty to fulfil the rights of others and to establish the highest standards of love and affection. This is what true Eid is.”

Zunaira Mahmood, President of Lajna Ima’illah Doncaster, shared her thoughts on the initiative: “Eid is a time of joy and gratitude.

"As Muslims, it is part of our faith to share that joy with everyone around us. By reaching out to our neighbours, we hope to build bridges of understanding and kindness.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, known for its motto “Love for All, Hatred for None,” actively promotes unity and compassion in society.

This initiative by Lajna Ima’illah Doncaster exemplifies their dedication to these values.

"As the community celebrates Eid with prayers, festivities, and acts of charity, this simple yet meaningful gesture serves as a reminder of the true spirit of Islam—kindness, neighbourly love, and universal brotherhood.”