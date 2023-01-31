Doncaster Muslim women join forces to plant new trees across South Yorkshire

The Doncaster chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association’s Women Auxiliary worked with the Woodland Trust to plant 270 trees at Norwood, Cook Spring and Owler Car Dronfield earlier this month.

Zunaira Mahmood, president of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster, said: “Islam places great importance on the responsible stewardship of the Earth and its resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the holy book of Islam, the Quran, chapter 5 verses 11-15, Muslims are reminded of the blessings of the Earth, including its diverse fruits, trees, and resources.

Muslim women from across Doncaster joined forces to plant trees.

"The verses are a reminder for us of the responsibility of humans to care for the Earth with humility. This includes preserving and protecting the natural world and its resources.

“One way that Muslims are encouraged to care for the environment is by planting trees.

The Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, peace be upon him, is reported to have said “If a Muslim plants a tree or sows a field and a human, bird or animal eats from it, it is considered as a charity from him.”

She added: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association’s Women Auxiliary’s humble effort to plant trees also serves as a reminder that protecting the environment is a collective responsibility.

"The partnership with the Woodland Trust shows how people from different backgrounds can come together to make a positive impact on the environment.