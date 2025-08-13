Doncaster Muslim women create homemade gifts for hospital patients and staff

Big-hearted Muslim women in Doncaster have delivered a range of hand made gift hampers to patients and staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, known as Lajna Imaillah, have spent the past few weeks crafting handmade blankets and preparing the hampers and donations were delivered as part of a nationwide initiative titled ‘From Lajna with Love.’

Organised by the Industries and Handicraft Department of Lajna Imaillah UK, the campaign encourages members across the country to create handmade gifts for local hospitals, care homes, and shelters; spreading kindness while learning practical skills.

Kanza Areej, Secretary for the Industrial and Handicraft Department in Doncaster, highlighted the creativity and commitment involved and said: “This campaign has given our members the opportunity to develop their skills in knitting, sewing, and other crafts while creating something meaningful for those in need.

"Each blanket and hamper was made with care, and we hope they bring comfort to the recipients.”

Natasha Quraishi, Secretary for the Khidmate Khalq (Service to Humanity) Department, emphasised the spirit of service that drives the effort.

She said: “The joy on the faces of hospital staff and patients reminds us that small acts of kindness can have a big impact. This initiative is about sharing love in a very tangible way; made by our own hands and from our hearts.”

Zunaira Mahmood, President of Lajna Imaillah Doncaster, connected the project to the teachings of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and added: “Our beloved leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has repeatedly advised Ahmadi Muslim women to increase their knowledge, gain new skills, and serve humanity with compassion. This campaign allows us to follow his

guidance; enhancing our abilities while reaching out with love to the wider community.”

The “From Lajna with Love” initiative has been embraced by Ahmadi Muslim women across the UK, fostering both personal development and community connection.

For the Doncaster branch, it is a simple yet powerful way to weave together skill, service, and solidarity. You can reach out to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster for further details on its community projects via [email protected].