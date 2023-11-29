A Doncaster drag star is hoping to be flushed with success this Christmas - as she releases a new comedy song about toilets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Fawn Denier has unveiled her tenth “hilarious” release, entitled The Ballad of Percy and Nancy.

And after the success of the last two years’ festive hits, “Drag Yourself Out this Christmas” and “My Christmas No.1,” Dame Fawn has this year taken a comedic detour with a unique theme for 2023 – toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballad of Percy and Nancy marks a return to Dame Fawn’s signature comedic style, following the success in August of the more serious Back to the Music Hall, which became the act’s most streamed song within weeks of its release, gaining airplay on various radio stations and local news coverage.

Drag star Dame Fawn Denier has released a new song.

This quirky track narrates the comedic tale of a pub cleaner’s determined struggle to maintain impeccable toilets.

Inspired by a real venue, Kellington Manor, just off the A645 between Eggborough and Knottingley, the lyrics are infused with humour through clever rhyming and alliteration.

The music itself features a bass trombone and ‘Sale of the Century’ style organs, adding an extra layer of comedic brilliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written, arranged, and produced entirely by Adrian McLeay, the creative force behind Dame Fawn, “The Ballad of Percy and Nancy” promises a delightful and entertaining experience for listeners.

Adrian explained he was inspired to create the the song, being a frequent visitor to Kellington Manor both as a customer and for over eight years delivering parcels for Evri.

"Sally Wild" - the song's protaganist - whose real name is Sally Wileman has worked at the venue for over 20 years and said: "I love it...fame at last".

The venue's proprietor, Sue Papworth, said "It really is very funny; I think its great"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dame Fawn comedy act, which has toured across Yorkshire, is the brainchild of Askern delivery driver Adrian, 54, who spends days delivering parcels and nights glamming up to perform in drag.

She added: “As far as I'm aware, I'm the only courier who regularly releases music and performs a drag act.”