News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Doncaster music teacher in line for Classic FM music teacher of the year accolade

An acclaimed music teacher from Doncaster is hoping to hit the right note – after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vicky Bodman, head of practical music at Auckley’s Hill House School, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards for her work on behalf of the annual Robin Hood Music and Drama Festival, which enters its 13th year this coming Spring, when it will again be hosted at Hill House.

Headmaster David Holland, said: “It is tremendous to see Mrs Bodman recognised in this way. Her work for the festival brings together thousands of local young musicians and actors each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They can perform in a friendly, supportive environment, coming from a huge variety of schools and backgrounds, including in a very popular end of festival concert and a day for music making for children with Special Educational Needs.

Vicky Bodman has been nominated for Music Teacher of the Year.Vicky Bodman has been nominated for Music Teacher of the Year.
Vicky Bodman has been nominated for Music Teacher of the Year.
Most Popular

"The festival is a key part of the Doncaster music scene and we are very proud of her.”

Mrs Bodman was overwhelmed following her nomination and said: “I’m honoured that so many people have taken the time to nominate me for this award and the fact that I have been shortlisted is just amazing and is testament to the fantastic work of everyone that I work with to run the festival.

"The event would be nothing without the participation of so many local schools and music and drama groups and I’m already looking forward this year’s event!”

Mrs Bodman is one of a shortlist of five. A public vote, which is open until Friday 15 September, will decide the winner.

The link to the vote is HERE

Related topics:DoncasterSpring