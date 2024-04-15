Doncaster music stalwart's 'medical emergency' forces cancellation of anniversary show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Jazz Alumni were gearing up for the concert this weekend – but the show has been pulled after musical director John Ellis fell ill.

A spokesman for DJA said: “We are sorry to announce that due to a recent medical emergency suffered by our musical director John Ellis, DJA have taken the decision to postpone our upcoming concert.

“All tickets will be fully refunded and customers will be contacted in due course.”

Doncaster jazz music stalwart John Ellis.

The show at the Earl of Doncaster on Saturday was to tie in with the release of the band’s album 50 Years, a celebration of half a century of jazz education in collaboration with Doncaster Youth Jazz Association.

Mr Ellis, who founded the DYJA back in 1973, announced last summer that he was standing down at the age of 78 – and was giving a rousing farewell with a glittering concert at the city’s Cast theatre.

To mark his retirement, Mr Ellis was presented with a gold tie from the personal collection of late Count Basie arranger Sammy Nestico.

John received his musical training at the Royal Military school of Music, Kneller Hall, and Bretton Hall college, while serving in the Royal Hussars during the 1960s and early 70s.

On leaving service, John was appointed as a brass peripatetic teacher in West Yorkshire.

He went on to found the Doncaster Youth Jazz Association, where his expertise and passion for jazz and big band music helped establish the leading centre for jazz and popular music education in the north of England.

During the 1980s, the bands achieved outstanding performance awards at the National Festival of Music for youth no less than eight times, with 18 appearances at the school’s proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

The bands also toured extensively, performing in Germany, Switzerland, France, Poland, USA, and Russia.

Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra were the first British band to perform at both the Nice and Montreux Jazz Festivals and have played alongside the likes of Thad Jones, Don Lusher and Woody Herman.