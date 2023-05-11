Doncaster music legend John Parr unveils new film telling story of two severely injured soldiers

The singer-songwriter, best known for his 1980s worldwide smash hit St Elmo’s Fire, has spent the past year working on Unconquered, a stirring look at the lives of former soldiers Dave ‘Dogs’ Dewar and Mark ‘Dot’ Perkins, who both had to quit the military after suffering serious injuries in the line of duty.

The movie tells the tale of how the pair have battled back, using their love of sport to forge new lives for themselves.

John, who lives in Sykehouse, has shared the trailer for the movie, which will be given its premiere at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival next week. You can watch it HERE

John Parr's new film tells the story of two severely injured soldiers who battled back through sport.

He said: “I have been off the radar this past year, rhe reason being Unconquered, a drama documentary that has consumed every waking hour.

"I was on my honour to tell this story and along with a handful of good pals, all but one of whom has a disability, have given their all to make this film.

"Unconquered tells the story of two elite soldiers who were severely injured, both mentally and physically, in the line of duty.

"We follow their incredible journey out of the darkness through the love of family, the bond of brotherhood and their shared passion….sport.

“Just in the way “St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” told the story of Rick Hansen’s epic circumnavigation of the world in a wheelchair, Unconquered carries the torch onward to bring light to what the human spirit can achieve from the depths of despair to rise again.”

﻿David served for 16 and a half years in the Army, before a spinal injury left him unable to continue his military career.

2018 saw him take part in the UK Invictus Trials where he took part in a range of sports, and found his favourite, Wheelchair Rugby.

He said: ‘’I think for me, my main sport has to be wheelchair rugby. I enjoy it so much. I like coming and training with the guys. We’ve all got various illnesses or injuries, but we all get along. I go away with a good smile’’.

Meanwhile, serviceman Mark was seriously injured in Kenya two decades ago when his vehicle rolled over after spinning out of control on oil. He survived but two of his colleagues died.

The accident brought to an end his career in the Army as a corporal with the Royal Signals.

After going through some struggles, he retrained to become a physiotherapist and one of his clients inspired him to take part in the Invictus Games - an international event created by Prince Harry, for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel to take part in sports.

In 2018, he led Team UK out at the Games in Sydney.

He said: “My life was very active and very fun and then it was all taken away overnight.