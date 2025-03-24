Doncaster Music Festival 2025: Musical night kicks off this year's event

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST
Musicians and influencers came together to launch this year’s Doncaster Music Festival – with a leading city firm announced as the headline sponsors of the summer stadium extravaganza.

James Bay, Heather Small, ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and many more will all take to the stage at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 – and the stadium’s Belle Vue Bar was the venue for an event to launch this year’s show.

Musicians Chloe Blood, Stephen F Mone and Gerard Frain were among some of the performers who entertained guests on the night where Doncaster-based Pass Logistics were named as the sponsors of the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A festival spokesperson said: “DonnyFest is proud to announce Pass Logistics as the headline sponsor for this year’s festival, strengthening our shared commitment to bringing world-class events to Doncaster.

This year's Doncaster Music Festival has been launched. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).placeholder image
This year's Doncaster Music Festival has been launched. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

"As a Doncaster-based company, Pass Logistics has built a reputation for excellence in local and nationwide road transport, rail and ocean freight, and complete supply chain management, including 3PL warehousing across the UK and international markets.

"Their support for DonnyFest reflects their commitment to investing in the local community and helping put Doncaster on the map.

"Pass Logistics’ recent partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC as shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons makes this collaboration even more fitting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With DonnyFest taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers, this partnership marks the beginning of many major events at the venue, further cementing its place as a key hub for live entertainment in the region.”

Guests gathered at the Eco Power Stadium for the event.placeholder image
Guests gathered at the Eco Power Stadium for the event.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Pass Logistics on board as our headline sponsor,” said Ashley Towler, a Director at DonnyFest. “Their values and commitment to Doncaster align perfectly with what we’re building here—an unforgettable festival experience that showcases the best of live music while celebrating our city.”

Andy O’Grady, founder of DonnyFest, added: “We started DonnyFest with the vision of creating something special for Doncaster – an event that not only brings incredible live music to the city but also instils a real sense of local pride.

"Having a company like Pass Logistics supporting that vision is massive for us. Their backing helps us take the festival to the next level, and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of music fans to Eco-Power Stadium for an unforgettable day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DonnyFest is set to be Doncaster’s biggest music event yet. The festival is also family-friendly, welcoming music lovers of all ages for a day of top-tier live performances.

The team behind this year's Doncaster Music Festival.placeholder image
The team behind this year's Doncaster Music Festival.

On the night, a variety of perfomers took to the stage to showcase their talents ahead of this year’s event.

The festival will feature three separate stages, including a main stage, acoustic stage headlined by Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene and the Mark Loraine Busker Stage.

The festival, previously known as Askern Music Festival, is being held at the city’s stadium for the very first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In previous years, the festival has featured the likes of Razorlight, The Enemy, The Lightnining Seeds, Feeder and many more.

Full details of this year’s festival are available HERE, where tickets are also on sale.

Related topics:DoncasterMusicians

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice