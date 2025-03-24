Doncaster Music Festival 2025: Musical night kicks off this year's event
James Bay, Heather Small, ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and many more will all take to the stage at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 – and the stadium’s Belle Vue Bar was the venue for an event to launch this year’s show.
Musicians Chloe Blood, Stephen F Mone and Gerard Frain were among some of the performers who entertained guests on the night where Doncaster-based Pass Logistics were named as the sponsors of the event.
A festival spokesperson said: “DonnyFest is proud to announce Pass Logistics as the headline sponsor for this year’s festival, strengthening our shared commitment to bringing world-class events to Doncaster.
"As a Doncaster-based company, Pass Logistics has built a reputation for excellence in local and nationwide road transport, rail and ocean freight, and complete supply chain management, including 3PL warehousing across the UK and international markets.
"Their support for DonnyFest reflects their commitment to investing in the local community and helping put Doncaster on the map.
"Pass Logistics’ recent partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC as shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons makes this collaboration even more fitting.
"With DonnyFest taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers, this partnership marks the beginning of many major events at the venue, further cementing its place as a key hub for live entertainment in the region.”
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Pass Logistics on board as our headline sponsor,” said Ashley Towler, a Director at DonnyFest. “Their values and commitment to Doncaster align perfectly with what we’re building here—an unforgettable festival experience that showcases the best of live music while celebrating our city.”
Andy O’Grady, founder of DonnyFest, added: “We started DonnyFest with the vision of creating something special for Doncaster – an event that not only brings incredible live music to the city but also instils a real sense of local pride.
"Having a company like Pass Logistics supporting that vision is massive for us. Their backing helps us take the festival to the next level, and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of music fans to Eco-Power Stadium for an unforgettable day.”
DonnyFest is set to be Doncaster’s biggest music event yet. The festival is also family-friendly, welcoming music lovers of all ages for a day of top-tier live performances.
On the night, a variety of perfomers took to the stage to showcase their talents ahead of this year’s event.
The festival will feature three separate stages, including a main stage, acoustic stage headlined by Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene and the Mark Loraine Busker Stage.
The festival, previously known as Askern Music Festival, is being held at the city’s stadium for the very first time.
In previous years, the festival has featured the likes of Razorlight, The Enemy, The Lightnining Seeds, Feeder and many more.
Full details of this year’s festival are available HERE, where tickets are also on sale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.