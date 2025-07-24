Doncaster museum to be renamed in honour of Miners' Strike veteran after her death

A Doncaster village museum is to be renamed in honour of a Miners’ Strike veteran and community champion following her death.

Annie Rodgers, 68, a veteran campaigner from the 1984-85 dispute, died on July 19, with tributes flooding in.

Now her name will live on through a village museum dedicated to mining which she helped to create and curate.

Describing her as ‘The Queen of Stainforth,’ a spokesperson for Stainforth 4 All said: “Annie was the heart of our charity – funny, straightforward, and always there when you needed her.

"A true Yorkshire woman, a hero, a friend, and, quite simply, the best of us.

“We loved her dearly, we will miss her forever, and things will never be the same here without her.

“To honour Annie’s incredible contribution to Stainforth and her tireless work as a volunteer, charity shop manager, and founder of our museum, we are proud to announce that the museum will be renamed The Annie Rodgers Stainforth Museum.

“A plaque will be placed in her memory, so her legacy of kindness, humour, and service will live on for future generations.

“The whole team send our sincere condolences to Annie’s family at this sad time. She will never be forgotten.”

Tributes flooded in following the news.

Doncaster Libraries announced: “We have lost a wonderful person, advocate and community champion in Annie Rodgers.

"Annie did so much for her community during the Miners' Strike and continued fighting for many years.

"Recently she played a key role in commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the year-long strike with her support for the Stainforth Land Art and being one of 12 women to feature in Her Voice.

"Annie was an active and dedicated volunteer at Stainforth Community Library, still giving back to her community and making everyone's day brighter.

"We will miss her laughter and kindness, our thoughts go out to Annie's friends and family - may her legacy live on.”

Award-winning musician, writer, poet, activist and Yorkshire broadcaster Joe Solo wrote: “Devastated to hear we lost a true diamond today.

“Annie Rodgers was a proper working class lass from a pit community, tough as nails but with a heart of gold.

“I always said: "Now then, trouble" when I saw her because she was always full of laughter and mischief, and she often had me laughing out loud at her stories and antics.

“I want to send my love to her family and friends, and to my Hatfield Brigade comrades who I know will be feeling Annie's loss deeply.

“So glad she saw the video of my dedicating 'The Last Miner' to her at Durham last weekend.

"That means the world to me, so a big thank you to Mick for pointing his phone at me and passing it on.

“Go easy, Annie. See you when we get there.”

In 2024, Annie was instrumental in seeing a symbolic piece of coal marking Doncaster’s mining heritage returned to the village where it was mined.

The last piece of coal from Hatfield Main pit now has pride of place in Stainforth after a campaign by locals and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband to see it back on home soil.

The handover marked the opening of the Stainforth Museum, which tells the story of the village’s history and heritage, and is situated insided Stainforth Library.

Hatfield Colliery closed in June 2015 with the loss of 430 jobs after almost a century of production.

First sunk in 1916, work at the pit initially stopped in 2001 but was later re-opened by mining magnate Richard Budge, reopening in 2006.

The mine, which also featured in South Yorkshire brass band movie Brassed Off, eventually closed for good in 2015.