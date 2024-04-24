Doncaster mum's shock as son, 6, diagnosed with brain tumour as community rallies round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlena Kirk and Jordan Scott, mum and dad to Tyler, have told other parents not to take unusual behaviour in their children for granted as cancer symptoms can be easily overlooked.

“No mummy, I’m crying because you’re not holding my hand.”

These were the last words Carlena heard her son say following his diagnosis as she called a nurse over in the hospital to his cries.

The local community has rallied around Tyler following his shock brain tumour diagnosis.

Six-year-old Tyler was diagnosed with cancer after being taken to the doctors – after losing his appetite and beginning to stumble as he walked.

“Never in a million years did I expect the symptoms he had to be this,” Tyler’s mum Carlena said.

The shock she felt at hearing her child had a brain tumour which had spread to his spine was devastating.

And she is now warning others not to overlook symptoms and to see a doctor if parents notice any unusual behaviour in children.

“Don’t think it’s a phase if they stop eating,” she said.

She describes his symptoms as having “snowballed” after he began going off his food and went from laughing and playing with his cousins and toys at his grandparents to “bouncing

off the walls like a pinball” within days.

Tyler now faces a year of treatment for the tumour, with a 50% chance of success.

He has already had four surgeries within the first three weeks of his diagnosis as he battles the illness.

Meanwhile, the local community has come together in support of Tyler, fundraising to spread awareness and raise money.

Tyler's best friend's mum, Lois Hallam, is one of those who has set up a fundraiser, creating raffles on Facebook

Local businesses and people have donated prizes and bought tickets in order to show their support for Tyler.

Lois said: “The kindness that has been shown throughout the community is heart warming.”

Another friend, Kelly Merryweather, has set up a GoFundMe page

Carlena and Jordan say the donations are “a massive, massive help” and added: “Everyone’s generosity has been amazing.”