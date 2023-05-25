Doncaster mum's cancer death at 32 sees grieving dad launch huge fundraising appeal
Mum Zoey Williams died earlier this month and her father Paul has launched a JustGiving page in her memory to raise cash for a nationwide cervical cancer charity.
Mr Williams and his son Jack have challenged themselves to walk 90km in a month to raise money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.
He said: “Cervical cancer caused the death of my daughter Zoey and with June being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, this would be the perfect time to do this.
“If the money raised saves one life and helps to find a possible cure through intensive research then it's mission accomplished.”
Paul, a vocalist with north east based ska outfit The Skapones, will be taking part in the Steps For Jo’s initiative.
You can donate to the fundraising appeal HERE