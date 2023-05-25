News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Doncaster mum's cancer death at 32 sees grieving dad launch huge fundraising appeal

A grieving dad has launched a huge fundraising drive for his Doncaster daughter after her death from cervical cancer at the age of 32.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:55 BST

Mum Zoey Williams died earlier this month and her father Paul has launched a JustGiving page in her memory to raise cash for a nationwide cervical cancer charity.

Mr Williams and his son Jack have challenged themselves to walk 90km in a month to raise money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Cervical cancer caused the death of my daughter Zoey and with June being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, this would be the perfect time to do this.

A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of Doncaster mum Zoey Williams, 32. (Photo: JustGiving),A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of Doncaster mum Zoey Williams, 32. (Photo: JustGiving),
A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of Doncaster mum Zoey Williams, 32. (Photo: JustGiving),
Most Popular

“If the money raised saves one life and helps to find a possible cure through intensive research then it's mission accomplished.”

Paul, a vocalist with north east based ska outfit The Skapones, will be taking part in the Steps For Jo’s initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can donate to the fundraising appeal HERE

Related topics:Doncaster