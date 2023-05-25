Doncaster mum's cancer death at 32 sees grieving dad launch huge fundraising appeal

Mum Zoey Williams died earlier this month and her father Paul has launched a JustGiving page in her memory to raise cash for a nationwide cervical cancer charity.

Mr Williams and his son Jack have challenged themselves to walk 90km in a month to raise money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

He said: “Cervical cancer caused the death of my daughter Zoey and with June being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, this would be the perfect time to do this.

A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of Doncaster mum Zoey Williams, 32. (Photo: JustGiving),

“If the money raised saves one life and helps to find a possible cure through intensive research then it's mission accomplished.”

Paul, a vocalist with north east based ska outfit The Skapones, will be taking part in the Steps For Jo’s initiative.

