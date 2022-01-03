Doncaster mum on brink of suicide hits huge weight loss goal on Christmas Day

Sarah Beaumont has candidly spoken about her battles with health, depression, her weight and struggling to bring up three children – two of which are disabled – and how she was on the brink of suicide.

But after turning her life around, she has lost a whopping 100lb – hitting her target on Christmas Day.

She said: “Well I did it, 100lb of fat lost.

Sarah Beaumont has hit her goal of losing 100lb.

"I actually got there Christmas Day morning which was the best Christmas present ever.”

"For the first time in a very long time my New Year resolution isn’t to lose weight. I'm exactly where I want to be and its the best feeling ever.”

She started her weight loss journey in October last year and had set herself a deadline of December 31 to hit her target.

She revealed her struggles began nearly a decade ago.

She said: “I was always a high flyer career person, with a masters degree in business and working at senior management levels.

“About eight and a half years ago I started having problems with my health, I would lose the use of the left hand side of my body. After many stints in hospital I was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and fibromyalgia.

"I had to stop working and became practically bed bound due to pain and fatigue. I couldn't cook, clean or look after my thee kids and my husband worked away through the week.

"I put on a lot of weight as I wasn't well enough to cook healthy meals so I would snack on biscuits, crisps and chocolates.

“My husband (now ex) started having an affair and after several months left two days after Christmas for the other woman. He didn't want to be my carer.

"So overnight I became a disabled single mum to three kids, two of which were also disabled.

"My 14 year old daughter was in the process of being diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, the same as me and my 10 year old son has dystonia, a neurological movement disorder and he was being assesed for brain surgery.

“My daughter became a child carer and I had to send my youngest son to school in a taxi because I physically couldn't take him.

“I became suicidal from living in constant pain – two weeks before my husband left I decided to end my life, I couldn't live like this anymore.

“Over the past seven years I have built myself back up, both physically and mentally - its been a long hard road that I never knew if I'd get to the end of.

"I'm still disabled and still live in constant pain but I have learned to pace myself and adapt.