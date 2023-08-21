Doncaster mum frantic to find missing daughter, 15, who suffers with autism, ADHD and ODD
A Doncaster mum has put out a plea on social media to find her missing daughter.
Hannah Tarry, aged 15, was last seen across the road from Asda in Rossington.
She was wearing blue jeans, a black crop top, blue denim jacket and black converse style trainers.
She’s around 5ft 2 with blond hair tied up in a bobble.
He mum said: “She’s vulnerable she’s got autism, ADHD & ODD.
“If she approaches anyone please don’t give her money as she asks for money to get on buses.”