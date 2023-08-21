News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster mum frantic to find missing daughter, 15, who suffers with autism, ADHD and ODD

A Doncaster mum has put out a plea on social media to find her missing daughter.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 20:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 20:48 BST

Hannah Tarry, aged 15, was last seen across the road from Asda in Rossington.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black crop top, blue denim jacket and black converse style trainers.

She’s around 5ft 2 with blond hair tied up in a bobble.

He mum said: “She’s vulnerable she’s got autism, ADHD & ODD.

“If she approaches anyone please don’t give her money as she asks for money to get on buses.”

