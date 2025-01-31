Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlotte Lister has been crowned the winner of the prestigious Ms Eco Pageants UK 2025, taking home the coveted title after a fierce and inspiring competition. Charlotte is also the first ever mother to take away the title.

The eco-conscious beauty pageant, which celebrates women who not only embody grace and confidence but are also committed to sustainability, highlighted Charlotte’s dedication to her advocacy Climate Change and Cancer the 2 big Cs which is how climate changes effect Cancer, Cancer Diagnosis and Cancer Treatment and her passion for positive change.

During the final event, Charlotte captivated the judges and the audience with her articulate vision for a more sustainable future, as well as her advocacy.

Charlotte’s platform resonated strongly with both the judges and her fellow contestants.

Doncaster mum Charlotte Lister is crowned the winner of Ms Eco Pageants UK 2025. Photo by Andrew Mee.

As she also won Judge’s Advocacy Award, Best in Interview, Eco Ambassador and Charity Ambassador after raising over £600 for Daisychain charity.

"I am beyond honored to represent the values of sustainability and eco-consciousness as the MS Eco UK 2025.

"This title is not just for me, but for everyone working to create a cleaner, greener, and more equitable world. I am excited to use this platform to continue advocating for change and inspiring others to take action."

Throughout the competition, Charlotte showcased her commitment to sustainability through her innovative eco-projects and consistent message of environmental stewardship.

Her efforts to raise awareness about climate change, support local charities, and reduce waste have made her a standout in the pageant community and an inspiring figure for others to follow.

Charlotte and the rest of the royal court were crowned at The Drill in Lincoln which involved an interview with a panel of judges, a onstage speech about her advocacy as well as a swimwear round and evening wear round.

The MS Eco Pageants UK competition is dedicated to empowering women and encouraging sustainable lifestyles.

By combining the traditional aspects of pageantry with a powerful message of environmental responsibility, the event continues to inspire contestants and audiences alike to live with purpose and make a meaningful difference.

Charlotte is no stranger to pageants after winning Face of The Globe England, Royal UK Ms Role Model, Ms Diamond U.K. and placing top 15 in last years Ms Great Britain competition.