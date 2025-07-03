Doncaster mum continues fight to get 'dangerous' dog seized by police home

An upset Doncaster mum is continuing her fight to bring home her beloved pet dog after it was seized by police after being classed as “dangerous.”

Zoe Snodin, 39, was left stunned when police seized her giant Tibetan Mastiff, Simba, after he leapt at a woman - catching its teeth on her jumper.

Police have since applied to have the 50kg dog put to sleep, labelling it a "dangerous dog."

Zoe claims her friend was left uninjured from the incident, which occurred in her garden in Fishlake, Doncaster on May 16.

Zoe Snodin is continuing the battle to get pet dog Simba home. (Photos: SWNS).

She also claims that her pal has not made a formal complaint to the police but it was referred to officers when the friend mentioned it to her GP.

The mum of five claims Simba was being "overprotective" when the woman walked into her front garden unannounced.

Now Zoe is raising funds to fight the destruction order and pay for another 'dog behavioural test.'

She said: "Simba is just a protective dog.

"He was just standing his ground until I arrived.

"He has never hurt anybody and still hasn't - he is a kind and compassionate dog."

Zoe added: "He must have felt threatened by the woman that's why he jumped up at her, though it was never malicious."

She explained that he is a big animal, standing over five feet on his back legs, so can easily spook people.

Zoe said that as soon as she arrived back home, the canine was back to his relaxed, normal self.

In a desperate plea to keep her pet, she said: "Simba is not just a dog – he’s part of our family - we desperately want him back home.

"This situation has been heartbreaking but I remain hopeful that justice and compassion will prevail."

The incident took place earlier this year, after Zoe's daughter returned home from a party nearby.

Isla, 11, was being dropped off by the friend who was also at the SATs party when the incident occurred.

Zoe explained that she had heard Isla walk through the front door and asked her if she had said "thank you" to the lady for dropping her off - that's when she saw her walking down their driveway towards the house.

She said: "When I saw the woman walking towards my home I knew Simba may decide to stand his ground before I arrived to greet her.

"I ran outside whilst calling for Simba to let him know it was okay as I didn't want him to do anything silly.

"He must have felt threatened by the lady and just jumped up at her and got his teeth caught on her jumper in the process.

"He is a big dog so he would spook a lot of people."

Zoe has claimed that by the time Simba knew the lady was okay to be on the property, she had already left and driven away.

Zoe's property is surrounded by an eight foot fence where several 'beware of dogs' warning signs hang.

She is also "wary" of people entering her property unannounced as she owns four other large breeds including two Cane Corsos, Kimba and Karma, a Mastiff cross Saint Bernard called Reeva, and a Rottweiler called Phoenix.

She says the dogs are "extremely friendly" having taken part in several local "fun" dog shows but understands people may feel "intimidated" by their size.

The stay-at-home mum explained she called the woman over the weekend to "apologise" for Simba's behaviour and the woman agreed not to go to the police.

But it wasn't until three days later that Zoe said she received a text from the lady saying she was feeling ill and developing a temperature and was to visit a GP.

Zoe said: "The woman told the GP about what happened and they have a duty to inform the police.

"Simba didn't scratch or pierce the skin so I don't understand how she could be feeling ill from the incident."

Once police were informed, they visited the woman's house for a statement and to take images of her arm - which according to Zoe, she refused.

They then investigated Zoe's property and sized Simba under the grounds of the Dangerous Dogs Act on May 25.

The act prohibits or restricts certain types of dogs and makes it a criminal offence to allow a dog of any breed to be dangerously out of control.

Zoe said: "It has been five weeks and we still haven't got Simba back.

"The kids are devastated.

"He did nothing wrong and I am stressed facing the prospect of losing him forever."

She also said her five children Maddison, 16, Chase, 14, Isla, 11, Franky, 7, and Elijah, 4, are really "upset" Simba has been taken.

No criminal charges have been brought against Zoe but a civil hearing regarding the case is set to be brought to Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Zoe is still waiting for a date for the first hearing which can take up to six months.

The mum has also told that she had to pay £500 for Simba to have an independent behavioural assessment that was ordered by the police which she says he "smashed".

Zoe said: "They have told me what a fantastic boy he is and he isn't a danger to the public.

"I'm doing everything I can to prove I'm a responsible dog owner and Simba is a safe dog."

Zoe said: "All I want is Simba back home where he belongs, not stuck, frightened in a kennel.

"I want to spread awareness to ensure this doesn't happen to any other dog owner."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of a report of a dog attack in which a Tibetan Mastiff is alleged to have attacked a woman in Kirk Lane in Doncaster.

"This incident was reported to us on 19 May and following enquiries the dog was seized while enquiries progressed."

Zoe is currently holding a crowdfund for a further dog behavioural test for Simba to aid his release.

You can donate to Zoe's crowdfund appeal HERE.