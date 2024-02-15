Doncaster mum and son enjoy free chippy tea after restaurant picks up bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pat Plevey and son Lee dropped into Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville and were stunned when they were told they wouldn’t have to pay a penny for their meal.

As part of a special Valentine’s Day promotion, bosses at the restaurant had declared that one table would be selected to get a free meal.

A spokesman for Harry’s said: “The bill is on us!

Pat and Lee Plevey enjoyed a free meal courtesy of Harry's Fish Bar and Restaurant.

“Congratulations to Lee and his mum Pat who visited Harry’s.

"We wrote a post to say one lucky table would be selected at random today to get ‘the bill on us’.

"They ordered two Harry’s fish meal deals and had a lovely surprise when they were told they had to pay £0.