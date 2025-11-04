Doncaster mum, 23, in campaign to lower smear test age after cancer diagnosis

A “devastated” Doncaster mum has launched a campaign calling for the age for smear tests to be lowered after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 23.

Paige McCall, a mum of two, is currently battling a stage two form of the disease – and has been told she could need to undergone a hysterectomy and be unable to have any more children.

She has spoken of her battle and she has launched a campaign to bring the age of smear tests down from 25 so younger women can be screened for the disease.

She has launched a petition which you can sign HERE

Said Paige: “When I was pregnant with my daughter, doctors told me they'd found something abnormal on my cervix.

"I was terrified but then came the words that still haunt me: "We can't do anything because you're not 25."

“I wasn't old enough for a smear test, so they sent me away.

"I told myself everything would be fine. But deep down, I knew something wasn't right.

“A year later, when I got pregnant with my son, they mentioned it again, that same abnormality. For over a year and a half, I kept hearing the same thing: “Something's wrong, but we can't touch you yet. Imagine living with that fear while growing life inside you, and no one will help.

“I was terrified, sick with worry, and decided to go private.

“That decision changed everything. My results came back showing stage 2 cervical cancer.

“At just 23 years old, I've been told I'll need to have my cervix removed, start chemotherapy, and freeze my eggs - praying the cancer doesn't spread. If it does, I'll have to have a hysterectomy.

“I can't even describe the heartbreak and anger I feel. The NHS knew something was wrong, but because of my age, they did nothing. For a year and a half, I was told to just wait and that wait could've cost me my life.

I'm devastated. I'm scared. But I'm also a mum - and that gives me strength I didn't know I had. My beautiful daughter and son are my reason to keep fighting. They're my world, my hope, and the reason I'll never give up.

“I'm sharing this because no one should be dismissed because of their age. If you feel something's wrong- push for answers. Trust your gut. Don't wait. I wouldn't wish this on anyone.”

Current guidelines delay vital testing and prevention, increasing the risk for serious conditions like cervical cancer to go unchecked until it’s too late.

According to Cancer Research UK, cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35, and regular testing is crucial in preventing it or catching it early.

Smear tests, or cervical screening, can identify abnormal cells before they develop into cancer, potentially saving lives.

The current age for these tests in the UK is 25, which delays early detection for younger women at risk.

Added Paige: “We propose lowering the age of smear testing to when women become sexually active.

"This proactive measure will increase early detection, improve survival rates, and provide a pathway for evaluations and necessary treatments timely.”

"Join us in urging the National Health Service and relevant bodies to change the guidelines for smear testing. Let's save lives by ensuring early access to essential screenings. Sign this petition and help create a safer future for our daughters, sisters, and friends.”

Cervical screening involves testing for HPV, human papillomavirus. Some types of HPV can cause cell changes in the cervix, which may develop into cancer over time. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are linked to high-risk HPV.

Cervical cancer symptoms

The main symptoms are:

Vaginal bleeding that's unusual for you – including during or after sex, between periods or after the menopause - or heavier periods than usual

Changes to vaginal discharge

Pain during sex or in the lower back, lower tummy or between the hip bones (pelvis)

Cervical screening

All women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64 should go for regular cervical screening.

People will be invited for screening every five years from when you're 25 to 64 years old. The first invitation is few months before you turn 25.

You may be invited more regularly if you have HPV.

If you're 65 or older, you'll only be invited if a recent test was abnormal.

The NHS website states: “You will not be invited for cervical screening until you're 25 because: cervical cancer is very rare in people under 25

“It might mean you have treatment you do not need – abnormal cell changes often go back to normal in younger women.”

You'll usually stop being invited for screening once you turn 65. This is because it's very unlikely that you'll get cervical cancer if your recent tests did not find anything.