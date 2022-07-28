MultiWebMarketing, based in Doncaster, offer award-winning full-service marketing solutions for clients across the UK.

With a skilled, enthusiastic team of marketing professionals, all of their services are 100 per cent focused on generating profitable client results to fuel business growth.

Following a charity skydive completed earlier this year by Paul and two of his fellow directors, a total of £2,160 was raised for the charity.

Handing over the fundraising cheque to Bluebell Wood Childrem's Hospice

Even after plunging 15,000 feet through the air, Paul has announced it is not enough and wants to raise even more money for the hospice.

Paul, who had a brush with cancer in his earlier life described his visit to the hospice as evoking negative memories for him, to the point he almost didn’t attend.

He said: “I could feel my heart pumping as we were pulling up the drive, the whole experience was so touching.”

Each year, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice supports more than 300 families across South Yorkshire as well as Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire providing care not only to the children but the whole family.

But with the hospice costing £14,000 to operate every single day and only 15 per cent of the annual costs being covered through statutory government funding, donations like Pauls are so necessary.

This means that most of the £5.1 million Bluebell Wood hospice need to stay open every year is raised by fabulous fundraisers out in our communities and local businesses.

One of the charity’s regional fundraisers, Eleanor Hughes, said: “Paul’s team raised an amazing amount of money for us, and this gives us so much opportunity to continue offering the wraparound support that Bluebell Wood prides itself in; it means the world to all of us here.

“The support of companies like MultiWebMarketing not only raises the vital funds we need to continue but, equally as important, creates awareness of our vital work across networks we couldn’t easily reach.”

To find out more about Bluebell Wood visit https://www.bluebellwood.org/