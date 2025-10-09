Doncaster MP welcomes council investigation into devastating flood

A Doncaster MP has welcomed a council investigation into a devastating flood which wrecked homes in his constituency.

Home in Stainforth were deluged in January this year – with a City of Doncaster Council probe discovering that the floods had been partially caused by a man blocking a nearby drain with soil.

Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband has welcomed the findings and said: “I had a significant number of constituents raise their concerns about the sudden flood in Haggs Wood, Stainforth, in January this year.

"I visited the site at the end of January to see the extent of the damage and to speak directly with those affected.

"Many were upset about the situation and wanted answers as to why this occurred.

“After speaking with the relevant stakeholders, and engaging with the local parish council, I was pleased that the City of Doncaster Council launched an investigation on behalf of the residents.

“City of Doncaster Council have now published their report which concluded that the “flooding event experienced in the Haggs Wood area of Stainforth in early January 2025 was caused by a combination of intense meteorological conditions, infrastructure limitations, and human intervention.”

“I’m happy to have helped residents in seeking answers, and I hope that this area will now be future proofed so that people will not have to experience this again. I will follow all developments closely.”

Lavinia Raywood's property was one of four in Stainforth affected by surface water flooding and the report confirmed that a man who blocked a nearby drain with soil was a factor in the incident.

The report stated that the flooding was caused by a combination of "intense meteorological conditions, infrastructure limitations, and human intervention".

Ms Raywood said: "I don't know the person, but they haven't done it to flood us, they've done it to save their own home. In the same situation, that's what they'll do again."

Her house, which she shares with her two daughters, was also flooded in 2019.

City of Doncaster Council's investigation found that a local resident admitted "to placing soil to block a drain" at the entrance of a culvert close to nearby railway lines.

The report continued: "This action appears to have been taken in an attempt to manage surface water retention.

"However, when the resident later attempted to release the water in a controlled fashion, the force of the flow breached the remaining soil dam, leading to a sudden and unregulated surge of water into the drainage system downstream."

The investigation also found issues with the drainage infrastructure, which contributed to the flooding.

At a second culvert downstream from the one deliberately dammed, inspectors found dense and decaying vegetation was acting as an obstruction, reducing the efficiency of the waterway.

After the January flooding, Ms Raywood moved back into the static caravan on her driveway that she had been using while the original damage was repaired.

Her family had used their own money to "flood-proof" their home with new defences, including raising the ground floor's height.

They were finally able to return to their house in April.

Ms Raywood admitted that there were "no surprises" in the council report.

She said: "The water was flowing upstream and water doesn't flow that way, so something somewhere was sending it back.

"You didn't need to be a rocket scientist to work that out."

The investigation made a number of recommendations, including that Doncaster East Internal Drainage Board (DEIDB) undertake a "comprehensive condition survey" of the local drainage network.

It also said the organisation should "review" and "enhance" its routine maintenance schedule in the area for removing debris, vegetation and silt from the culverts.

Doncaster Council was recommended to "consider commissioning a strategic drainage review or study for the Haggs Wood catchment", subject to "prioritisation and the availability of funding".

Despite the findings being published, Ms Raywood said she still felt "in limbo".

"Nothing's changed here. Two weeks ago the dyke was high. I was up with my neighbour every hour checking it, we're still on flood watch taking turns on the night shift.

"There's only a few of us here. We're not a housing estate, so there's not enough of us to kick up a stink to make anything more happen."