Doncaster MP wants huge England flag draped on Mansion House for St George's Day
Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher wants the huge red and white flag displayed across the front of the historic building in High Street to commemorate England’s national day, which is next Tuesday, April 23.
In a post on Facebook he said: “One flag I definitely support is the Flag of England.
"The cross of St George, our patron saint.
"Nottingham have displayed a flag on their Council House. I think we should do the same too with our Mansion House here in Doncaster.
“If you agree then please like and share. There are no plans that I am aware of for us to follow suit but our Mayor still has time to make it happen for Doncaster.”
