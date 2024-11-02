Doncaster MP unveils special poppy decorated buses ahead of Remembrance

A Doncaster MP has unveiled buses decked out with poppies ahead of this year’s Remembrance commemorations.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey officially unveiled the vehicles at Stagecoach’s bus depot in Rawmarsh.

The Secretary of State for Defence also had the opportunity to meet with some of Stagecoach’s veteran colleagues and hear first hand about their experiences.

The Poppy Buses are a key part of Stagecoach’s annual tradition of honouring the Armed Forces community and will be seen on bus routes across the Dearne Valley, Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley, and Chesterfield.

Both buses are decorated with poppy-themed graphics as a mark of remembrance and will serve routes across the region for the foreseeable future.

Mr said: “Thank you to Stagecoach for inviting me to officially unveil its two Poppy Busses in Rawmarsh.

“It was great to meet and speak with veterans about their experiences and hear about how integral they are to the company.

“Servicemen and servicewomen, veterans, and their families from across the country sacrifice so much for our security and safety. It’s important to recognise their ongoing efforts and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. I encourage everyone to support the local poppy appeal and pay tribute to those who serve.”

Stagecoach has long been a supporter of the Armed Forces, providing free travel for service members, veterans, and cadets during Remembrance Weekend, and actively engaging with its employee-led Veterans Network.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director said; “We are proud to welcome John Healey to our Rawmarsh depot to help launch our Poppy Buses, which are a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community.

“This is just one of the many ways we show our support for veterans and service personnel, and we’re especially honoured to have veterans within our own workforce. We’re committed to recognising their contributions both in our company and across the country through initiatives like our Veterans Network and free travel during Remembrance Weekend.”

Free travel will be available on all Stagecoach bus services across the UK for military personnel, cadets, and veterans on the 10th and 11th November 2024, in honour of Remembrance Weekend. The offer applies to any serving personnel or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or veterans' badges attending remembrance services.