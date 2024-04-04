Doncaster MP unveils school's eco garden with pledges for planet Earth
Pupils at Plover School, part of the XP Schools Trust, have launched their Eco Garden, part of their expedition studying our 'Blue Planet', with Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton performing the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Fruit trees to grow an orchard are already planted, a bug hotel and bird boxes are in place and a wildflower meadow will follow soon.
Each tree planted, with the support and advice of the Doncaster City Council Street Scene Team, has been dedicated to a community hero.
Guests at the launch alongside parents and pupils were Dame Rosie, Ian Leech and Charlotte Mellor from the Frenchgate Centre, who each had trees dedicated to them alongside DMBC Street Scene and members of the Plover team.
Dame Rosie said: “It was a delight to perform the ribbon cutting ceremony and meet all the students who have worked so hard to study the issues facing our planet and how we can all make a difference. I was extremely impressed by their planet pledges and knowledge of our natural world. Congratulations to all who made this practical, inspiring and important work happen.”
Ian Leech, Marketing Manager at the Frenchgate Centre, which has given the XP School Trust £1,500 to plant trees at all of its schools across Doncaster said: "Seeing the beautiful work that the pupils at Plover have already done was a special moment. Their enthusiasm and knowledge was amazing. We're delighted that we have been able to support tree planting across all of the XP Trust schools in Doncaster."
