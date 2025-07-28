Doncaster MP spends "lovely afternoon" at city mosque's open day

A Doncaster MP has praised the organisers of an open day at a city mosque after spenning a “lovely afternoon” at its Discover Islam day.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson was among guests at the Jamia Sultania mosque in Hyde Park on Saturday.

She said: “This was an event for all of the local community with tours of the mosque, a question and answer session and exhibitions and displays.

“Thank you to all those who put the day together. It was a lovely afternoon.”

The Discover Islam Day Doncaster at the mosque in Thoresby Avenue was a community initiative hosted by local mosques and the Hub-ul-Islam Institute, aimed at fostering understanding, breaking down misconceptions, and building bridges between Muslims and the wider public.

A spokesperson said: “These open days and outreach events are designed to welcome people of all faiths and none, offering a unique opportunity to explore Islamic beliefs, practices, and culture in an open and friendly environment.

“Events typically include interactive seminars, mosque tours, live prayer demonstrations, Q&A sessions, exhibitions, cultural activities, and free food.

"Visitors are encouraged to ask questions, engage in meaningful dialogue, and experience the hospitality of the Muslim community firsthand.”

The event also included an Arabic calligraphy stall, free literature stalls, an intro to Islam seminar, an exhibition and cinema room as well as dress up and photo booth.

Visitors were also able to watch live Muslim prayer at the mosque as well as ask worshippers questions about Islam and Muslim faith and lifestyle.