Councillor Glenn Bluff will next week present a motion to Doncaster Council to ban heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on the A635 between Hickleton and Marr for a period of 18 months.

Several accidents have been reported on the road, leading to residents and councillors to campaign for an alternative bypass or enhanced road safety measures.

In the latest of a series of accidents, a man was killed after being struck by a lorry on the road in August.

HGVs on Hickleton bypass

The motion to ban HGVs has gained the support of Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who shared his concerns regarding the vehicles on Facebook.

Sharing Coun Bluff’s motion, he wrote: “Why can’t we have similar action for Hatfield, Thorne, Rossington and elsewhere in the constituency? The mayor should act on this.”

Mr Fletcher also shared that he will be raising the concerns with a meeting with Mayor Ros Jones later this month.

Supported by Coun Cynthia Ransome, Coun. Bluff’s motion reads: “If the South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority will not provide a bypass to Doncaster residents despite the available and devolved funds, then Doncaster Council must act to reduce traffic along the A635 by introducing the banning of HGVs.