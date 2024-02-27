Doncaster MP rolls back the years with a trip to city's retro gaming exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, visited the Game On exhibition which is currently on display at Doncaster Dome.

Dame Rosie met with staff and pupils from St Wilfrid’s Academy who were on a school trip to the interactive exploration of video game history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Game On event will be at the Dome until April 14 giving video games fans a chance to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy some of their favourite games.

Dame Rosie Winterton paid a visit to the Game On exhibition.

Steven Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “It was fantastic to welcome Dame Rosie to Doncaster Dome.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our local MP as we bring large scale events to the city.

“Game On has already attracted lots of interest from local audiences and we’ve seen visitors from outside of Yorkshire making the trip to Doncaster to enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pupils were excited to meet Dame Rosie and she was given a tour of the exhibition.”

Game On explores the history and culture of video games focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day.

Dame Rosie said: “It was fascinating to walk around the exhibition and see the long history of this industry. The students from St Wilfrid’s were clearly interested in learning of the origins of video games and how they have developed. They were also very gracious in teaching me how to play some of the games on display. An excellent exhibition.”

Gamers can enjoy everything from the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest industry releases, as the exhibition features more than 150 playable games, including Space Invaders, Mario and Rock Band and Minecraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Game On Exhibition is curated by the Barbican Centre and organised in collaboration with The Doncaster Dome. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder and principal funder of Barbican Centre.

Tickets costing £8.50 - £14.50 (plus booking fee) are on sale now.