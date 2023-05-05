News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster MP revealed as landlord of more properties than any other member in England

Research has revealed that a Doncaster MP earns rental income from more properties than any other MP in the country.

By Shannon Mower
Published 5th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:52 BST

Yesterday, ‘Landlords in Parliament’ research by activist group 38 Degrees revealed a ranking of which English MPs own and rent out the most properties.

Properties declared must earn members at least £10,000 each a year in rental income, alone or together with other properties.

At the top of the list was Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley.

MP Nick FletcherMP Nick Fletcher
Mr Fletcher receives rental income from 10 properties, excluding any properties that he owns and does not rent out.

This means that he earns at least £10,000 from rental income, however with 10 properties this figure is likely significantly greater.

Altogether, Mr Fletcher earns income from six houses and four flats, all in South Yorkshire.

The exact amount he earns from each property is unavailable.

In addition to this figure, a study of MPs’ earning declarations found that he has earned £40,560 since 2019 in donations, gifts and secondary earnings.

This is on top of the basic MP salary of £86,584.

Overall, it was found that 87 MPs rent out at least one property for over £10,000.

Of these, 68 are Conservatives, 16 are Labour, two are Liberal Democrats and one a member of the SNP.

Mr Fletcher is followed by Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, who earns rental income from seven properties.

Other significant party members on the list include Boris Johnson with three properties, and cabinet members Alex Chalk with two properties, Lucy Frazer, Suella Braverman, and Gillian Keegan with one.

