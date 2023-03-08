Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton MP met with charity Friends of Mansion House, who have been working to reopen the building to the public.

She spoke to Chair Bobbie Roberts MBE and Secretary Jackie Gladden to discuss their plans.

Doncaster’s Mansion House is one of just three in the country, and is used for ceremonies and events.

Pictured during the visit

Public visits have been restricted since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the charity has begun organising events to reopen the venue with help from Heritage Doncaster.

In February, Doncaster Mansion House held its first open day of the year.

Plans are also in the works to organise a series of special events for the public to attend.

The next open day will be held on Friday, March 17.

Dame Rosie said, “It was wonderful to catch up with Bobbie and Jackie, who I know are dedicated in their work to ensure our Mansion House is open to the public again.

“The Mansion House is an important piece of Doncaster’s history and I am very pleased that open days have restarted.

“The Friends are a charity run by volunteers who give tours and are dedicated to letting Doncaster residents feel connected to their own history. I have myself become a Friend, and would encourage anyone who is interested.”

Bobbie Roberts MBE said, “We are thrilled to reopen the Mansion House to the public and show our love and enthusiasm for this iconic building.

“Myself and Jackie are new to our roles as Chair and Secretary, and have been attracting new Friends and growing our membership all of the time. Dame Rosie became a Friend today and all are welcome to join our charity. If you would like to get involved with our work, please do not hesitate to contact Jackie or myself to find out more.”