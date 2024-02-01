Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Member of Parliament for Doncaster Central, Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, played an instrumental role in supporting Ygam’s founders to establish the charity in 2014.

After suffering for over 25 years with a gambling addiction, Alan Lockhart died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 40.

His mother Anne, a former Doncaster teacher, established the charity with her husband Keith and Lee Willows.

Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton has led tributes to a Yorkshire-founded charity on its 10th anniversary.

Together they were determined to use education as a tool to raise awareness and help safeguard future generations against gaming and gambling harms.

In the last decade, Ygam has solidified its position as a prominent leader in the gaming and gambling harm prevention sector. Since 2014, Ygam’s portfolio of evidence-based programmes, has reached over 3 million children and young people. Over 17,000 delegates have been trained by Ygam, including over 11,000 teachers.

Dame Rosie said: “It is remarkable to think that it was ten years ago when my constituents, Anne and Keith Evans, turned the tragedy of Anne’s son Alan Lockhart’s suicide following years of gambling addiction into a beacon of hope and avenue for change with the founding of Ygam. "Over the past decade, I have seen Ygam grow and witnessed first-hand the fantastic work they do in order to reduce gambling harms through their various tailored programmes.

"The teaching materials Ygam provides for teachers and schools, for community and faith leaders, and for gambling operators, sees to it that more people are aware of the dangers of problem gambling, can more easily identify those who are at risk, and can therefore seek help in a timely fashion.

“Ygam have doubtlessly aided the lives of countless people, particularly young people, by allowing them to see the warning signs of gambling addiction and give them the tools to intervene. Ygam has grown and changed much over the intervening years, however those core values established in its founding in 2014 still shines through to this day.”

Ygam now has over 40 employees working in all regions of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The team is made up of professionals who have previously worked as teachers, youth workers, academics, and psychologists as well as individuals who have lived experience of gambling harms.

Gambling Minister, Rt Hon. Stuart Andrew MP, sent his message of support for Ygam, saying “Our gambling white paper proposes a number of significant steps to protect young people from gambling harm, including consulting on lower thresholds for financial risk checks and a lower online slot stake limit for 18-24-year-olds.

"These measures are on top of robust age verification controls for online gambling, and a ban on sportspeople and celebrities with strong appeal for children from appearing in gambling adverts.

"I congratulate Ygam on their 10th anniversary and we will continue to work closely together with them to prevent young people from gambling harm."

Stephanie Peacock MP, Shadow Minister for Media, Gambling and Sport, also congratulated Ygam on its decade of impact, saying: “Over the last decade, the landscape for gaming and gambling has changed dramatically. Gone are the days when you had to walk to the bookies to place a bet, casinos are now available in our pockets.

"Amidst this change, organisations like Ygam have been doing crucial, proactive work - raising awareness, conducting research, and educating young people - so that future generations can be better protected from gambling harm.

“I thank Ygam for their preventative work and look forward to working with them going forward in our shared commitment to address youth gambling harm.”

“Beyond the walls of Parliament, a multitude of stakeholders and partners have demonstrated their support for this anniversary achievement.

“I am delighted to support Ygam celebrate its first decade as a charity. Like PAPYRUS, founded by parents who lost a young person to suicide, Ygam is justly proud of its achievements, turning tragedy to hope. I have attended some of the excellent training provided and hope that we can do more together in the years ahead to raise awareness of gaming and gambling harms and, more broadly, to prevent suicide.