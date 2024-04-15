Doncaster MP joins traditional Sikh Vaisakhi parade through streets of city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Labour’s Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton was in attendance at the celebrations in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Marking the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the spring harvest celebration sees Sikhs hold kirtans, visit local gurdwaras, community fairs, hold nagar kirtan processions, raise the Nishan Sahib flag, and gather to socialize and share festive foods. It also observes major events in the history of Sikhism.