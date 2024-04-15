Doncaster MP joins traditional Sikh Vaisakhi parade through streets of city
A Doncaster MP joined local Sikhs on their traditional Vaisakhi parade through the streets of the city.
Labour’s Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton was in attendance at the celebrations in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Marking the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the spring harvest celebration sees Sikhs hold kirtans, visit local gurdwaras, community fairs, hold nagar kirtan processions, raise the Nishan Sahib flag, and gather to socialize and share festive foods. It also observes major events in the history of Sikhism.
