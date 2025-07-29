Doncaster MP hears residents' fears over housing development in village
Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, held the community drop-in to hear directly from residents about Bellway Homes’ proposed development off the B1396 in Branton.
The drop-in, which took place at Kilham Hall, was organised following concerns raised by residents about the potential impact of the development on traffic, local infrastructure, and the character of the area.
Attendees were able to share their views and ask questions in an informal setting.
“It’s clear this is an issue people care deeply about,” Mr Pitcher said.
“Whether it’s traffic pressures, school places, GP access, or concerns about overdevelopment, local people have a right to feel heard.
"This session gave me the chance to listen directly, and I’m grateful to everyone who came along.”
Mr Pitcher had invited Bellway Homes to send a representative to attend the meeting, but the company declined the invitation.
In a letter sent prior to the drop-in, Mr Pitcher raised concerns about the lack of communication between Bellway and his office, despite earlier engagement with local ward councillors.
“I was not informed about this proposal until well after Bellway had already begun its consultation process,” he said.
“That is not acceptable. When a major development is being proposed, local MPs should be part of the conversation from the start. It helps ensure residents’ voices are included.”
He added that while new housing is needed in many areas, proper community engagement must come with it.
“There’s a wider issue here about how developers operate. People understand that new homes are needed — but they also expect decisions to be taken with the community.”
Mr Pitcher is now compiling the feedback he received at the drop-in, which he will share with Bellway Homes directly.
He hopes that Bellway will agree to meet with him to discuss residents’ concerns in more detail.
Residents who were unable to attend but still wish to share their views can contact Mr Pitcher’s office by phone or email.
“I’ll keep raising this with Bellway and others involved, and I’ll continue to stand up for local voices. My job is to make sure your concerns are heard loud and clear.”
Contact [email protected] or 020 72193000.
