Doncaster MP Ed Miliband goes from most to least sexy in hottest politicians poll

The Doncaster North MP has been named as the UK’s second least sexy politician – behind only Conservative health minister Sajid Javid.

It is a dramatic fall from grace for Mr Miliband who was voted among the most sexy when the poll was last carried out last year.

Members of the public declared that Johnny Mercer and Dehenna Davison are the UK’s sexiest politicians for 2021.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has gone from most to least sexy in a poll to find Britain's most desirable politicians.

Conservatives Sajid Javid and Theresa Coffey were voted least desirable, with Conservatives the overall sexiest male and female politicians.

The recent survey was conducted on IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating website for married people.

In the men’s sexiest category, Johnny Mercer comes in first place with 22% of the vote, dethroning last year's heartthrob Rishi Sunak who has toppled down to second.

In third place is prime minister Boris Johnson (17%).

In fourth place, down from third last year, is Conservative Tobias Ellwood with 13%.

Fifth place goes to the mayor of Manchester and the only Labour candidate, Andy Burnham (10%).

Last is deputy prime minister, Conservative, Dominic Raab (8%).

Sajid Javid was least sexy with Labour's Ed Miliband (19%) and Labour's Sadiq Khan (17%) in third.

Liberal Democrat Ed Davey came in fourth least desirable (15%).

The only remaining politician from last year's least sexy list, although dethroned from last year's number one spot, is Conservative’s Michael Gove in fifth with 6% of the vote.

Last in the least sexy male politicians was Jacob Rees-Mogg.

For the female entrants in the most sexy politician poll the overall winner is new entry Conservative Dehenna Davison (29%) knocking last year's winner - Labour’s Lisa Nandy off the podium.

Labour's Dr Rosena Allin Khan holds firm second place two years in a row while last year's winner Lisa Nandy, Labour MP, drops down to third overall sexiest female politician.

Conservative Helen Whately places fourth sexiest female politician (16%) while first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is the fifth sexiest.

Conservative Victoria Atkins comes in sixth place with 5% of the vote.

In the female category, the least sexy politician award goes to Conservative’s Thérèse Coffey (23%).

Another Conservative, Home Secretary, Priti Patel comes in second least sexy female politician (19%) - bumped up from fourth least desirable last year.

Remaining in third least desirable two years in a row and with 18% of the vote is Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities Anneliese Dodds.

Fourth place is Labour’s Angela Rayner (14%), followed by Anne-Marie Trevelyan in fifth (10%) and lastly Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse takes sixth place (3%)

