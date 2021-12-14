Doncaster MP Ed Miliband chooses village's 'Rockerfeller' Christmas tree for festive card

Villagers in Scawsby have been campaigning for the return of Christmas lights and local Labour councillors have helped see a tree unlit for many years decorated once more – and the seasonal spruce has even been compared to the famous Rockerfeller Centre Christmas Tree in New York!

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband was so enamoured with the tree he donned a Christmas jumper and Santa hat to pose in front of it for his traditional greeting card.

Roman Ridge representatives Coun Leanne Hempshall and Coun Julie Grace were instrumental in seeing the tree decorated.

Ed Miliband poses in front of the tree in Scawsby.

She said: “The lights were scheduled in at short notice by company Christmas Plus. They were paid for by Brodsworth Parish Council and were fitted to an existing 20ft tree that has not had lights for many years.

"Social media posts were likening it to the Rockafeller tree in New York and this prompted Ed to get in touch to ask us to allow him to have his photo taken with the tree as a back drop for his annual Xmas cards!

Supermarket firm Aldi also donated to the appeal while pupils from Stonehill special school supplied handmade decorations.

Added Coun Hempshall: “It has been exhausting pulling it all together but after campaigning earlier in the year, we picked up on the electorate craving some much needed community spirit.

The tree has been compared to the Rockerfeller tree in New York.

"This became a priority for us and we were determined to make it happen this year.”