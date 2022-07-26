Doncaster MP Ed Miliband among guests at school's climate change conference

Ed, who is Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero, attended the event, organised and run by students for parents and classmates.

The aim was to spread awareness of climate change and the importance of using sustainable energy sources.

Year 10 student, Mollie Butler, led a question and answer session with representatives from local businesses Equans and Vossloh about what action they were taking to combat climate change.

Pupils spoke about their own attempts to be environmentally friendly.

Both explained the changes they've made including using energy efficient LED lights in factories and investing in company cars.

Mel Hewitt, from XP School said: "The event included talks from students about the impact of climate change as well as drawing attention to the threat that climate change posed in Doncaster and surrounding areas.

"It was eye-opening to discover the consequences that climate change could have a bit closer to home, and the passion the students spoke with definitely inspired the audience to take more action."

Three students, Beth Sprakes, Kiera Leaver and Mollie Butler, spoke about their own efforts to be more environmentally friendly, such as becoming vegetarian and changing the light bulbs in their homes to more energy efficient bulbs.

The students performed Dear World, a song written and performed by the children of the XP Trust, about climate change.

The CD is available to buy or download at https://ditto.fm/dear-world. All proceeds will be donated to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The XP Trust made a pledge to aim to be carbon neutral by 2025.