Doncaster MP dedicates Parliament Remembrance cross to city Victoria Cross hero

A Doncaster MP has dedicated a Remembrance cross in Parliament to a city war hero who was awarded the Victoria Cross.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey dedicated the cross in Parliament’s Remembrance Garden to Conisbrough war hero Sgt Laurence Calvert.

Sgt Calvert was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1918 for “most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty” following his actions at the Battle of Havrincourt.

Mr Healey, said: “It’s an honour to dedicate our cross in Parliament’s Remembrance Garden to Sgt Laurence Calvert to mark his bravery at the Battle of Havrincourt.

“We must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the UK and our allies. Theirs is the ultimate public service. We will remember them.”

The Constituency Garden of Remembrance was first opened in 2021 by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with all 650 constituencies represented.

Now in its fourth year, the gardens have allowed Members and representatives to place their tribute with a Remembrance stake, to recognise the sacrifices made in conflict.

On 11 November, the garden will be complete and will be representative of UK constituencies, Crown Dependencies, countries of the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories.

The 26-year-old sergeant, who served in the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, was awarded the VC for an action, where under machine gun fire, alone and single handed, he rushed forward, bayoneting three and shooting four enemies to secure two machine gun posts.

Born in Hunslet, Leeds, he moved to Conisbrough in 1910 where he worked as a miner at Cadeby Colliery.

He moved to Maltby Colliery for a short spell and when the great disaster happened at Cadeby in 1912, he presented himself at the colliery gate to enlist as a rescue worker.

He moved back to Cadeby Colliery soon after and continued to live in Conisbrough until he enlisted in the Army and was shipped to France in 1915.

He won the VC at Havrincourt on September 12 1918.

He was also awarded the Military Medal (MM), and the Belgian Order of Leopold (with palm), in the grade of Chevalier.

The brave soldier, who was 26 at the time, survived the war and lived until 1964.