The Doncaster Central MP and deputy speaker hosted young representatives from across the country including Doncaster’s members, Samuel Finn and Jola Omoniyi.

She presided over debates on Education and Health, Cost of Living and Health, and Mental Health. Topics were chosen through the Make your Mark campaign with almost half a million people voting on which were to be debated.

Dame Rosie said: “It was a tremendous honour, as Deputy Speaker, to be in the Chair for three of the five debates held by the UK Youth Parliament. As I said in the Chamber, the speeches in the House were inspirational and each Member demonstrated their commitment to their constituencies and the very best of our democratic principles.”

In front of the Elizabeth Tower is Samuel Finn, Mandy Burns, Courtney Helsby and Jola Omoniyi with Rosie Winterton

“I was particularly impressed by the speeches that were given by Doncaster’s own youth representatives, Samuel Finn and Jola Omoniyi. It was very reassuring to know that Doncaster has future leaders who will bring the earnestness and dedication needed to take our city forward.”

“The day’s contributions were recorded both in Hansard and on the Parliament TV channel and I would encourage anyone who wants to see passionate young people discussing the issues that matter most to their generation to seek these sources out.”