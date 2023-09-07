Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Fletcher said men are being failed by society and there is a need for a minister dedicated to championing their causes.

He said the role would deal with specific health problems men face and try to improve their life chances, and suggested the minister, mirroring the existing Cabinet role for women, would campaign for more male primary teachers to provide role models for boys who do not have a father at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other priorities could include encouraging boys to pursue careers such as nursing, improving paternity leave and tackling the influence of misogynists on social media such as Andrew Tate.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Nick Fletcher

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour why the position was necessary, her said: ‘If men are living a better, happier, healthier life then it is better for women too, and it’s better for society as a whole.

Mr Fletcher told the Free Press: “Men and Boys’ wellbeing is in crisis, but nothing is changing. It is getting worse.

“Thirteen men will die today by suicide, the Keepmoat could be filled five times over by the number of men in prison and boys are behind girls at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a Minister for Men. They would hold government ministers to account and act as a focus for putting things right.”