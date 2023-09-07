News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster MP calls for a dedicated 'minister for men' who would campaign for more male teachers and combat online misogynists like Andrew Tate

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Mr Fletcher said men are being failed by society and there is a need for a minister dedicated to championing their causes.

He said the role would deal with specific health problems men face and try to improve their life chances, and suggested the minister, mirroring the existing Cabinet role for women, would campaign for more male primary teachers to provide role models for boys who do not have a father at home.

Other priorities could include encouraging boys to pursue careers such as nursing, improving paternity leave and tackling the influence of misogynists on social media such as Andrew Tate.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour why the position was necessary, her said: ‘If men are living a better, happier, healthier life then it is better for women too, and it’s better for society as a whole.

Mr Fletcher told the Free Press: “Men and Boys’ wellbeing is in crisis, but nothing is changing. It is getting worse.

“Thirteen men will die today by suicide, the Keepmoat could be filled five times over by the number of men in prison and boys are behind girls at school.

“We need a Minister for Men. They would hold government ministers to account and act as a focus for putting things right.”

He added: “Men and boys doing well means women and girls doing well too. We share our lives together and we need to look after both. We can think two thoughts at once.”

