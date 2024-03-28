Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour’s Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton met with Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun 10th Scout Club to discuss their plans to litter pick along the river and help spruce up the area.

They will also be working with local environmental groups to help remove invasive plant species from the river – and are looking for help from members of the public to take part in the intiative, which will take place in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I had a very interesting discussion with the club about my work as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker, including how important it is to participate in our democracy.

Dame Rosie Winterton met members of Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun Scouts.

“It was great to hear about the work they are planning with Don Catchment Rivers Trust and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to remove Himalayan Balsam and Floating Pennywort from the River Don and Canal, and I wish them all the best with their project.

“The Scouts will also be completing a riverside litter pick and would welcome involvement from the local community."

Section leader Rachel Whittaker said: “We would really like to encourage the community to join us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, contact Rachel by the following email address: [email protected]”

The group is also starting its first Squirrels Section at the Scout Group in April for 4 and 5 year olds, with youngsters welcome to join.